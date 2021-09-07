After winning us over with his vocabulary skills, Shashi Tharoor is breaking the internet by singing a classic song. Tharoor, shared a video of himself singing 'Ek Ajnabee Haseena Se' and the internet lost its calm. Netizens were impressed with Tharoor's singing ability and were left swooning. However, not everyone was impressed.

The melodious song

Sharing a video of him singing the golden song, Tharoor wrote, "After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy!" The song is from the from the 1974 film Ajnabee, starring Rajesh Khanna and Zeenat Aman. Tharoor kept looking into his phone for lyrics.

After the cultural programme by Doordarshan Srinagar for the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, I was persuaded to sing for the Members. Unrehearsed and amateur but do enjoy! pic.twitter.com/QDT4dwC6or — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2021

Javed Akhtar reacts

The beautiful performance of the Head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology was lauded by one and all. But, Javed Akhtar. Akhtar seemed to be taking a dig at Tharoor and wrote, "Wow ! We have almost a similar song in Hindi too !!!" There were few who felt that the song had become a cocktail of Tharoor's English and Malayalam accent as well.

Here's the link to lyrics and audio in Youtube:

Javed Akhtar recently landed in hot waters for comparing RSS to the Taliban. As per NDTV, Akhtar had said in an interaction that there was "Uncanny resemblance between Taliban and people who want to become like Taliban. Ironically, the right-wing use this to promote themselves with an aim to become the exact same as what they are opposing - that is an interesting observation. I don't remember their statement verbatim, but by-and-large the sentiment was that they welcomed the return of Taliban in Afghanistan. But these people are a miniscule of the Muslim population of our nation," he said.