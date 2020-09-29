Kangana Ranaut has responded to Javed Akhtar's digs at the BJP while making comment about freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The poet-lyricist said that the revolutionary leader was an atheist and wondered what he would have been called if he was alive for his belief in god's existence, apparently indicating that he might have got the tag of "anti-national."

"Some people not only refuse to face the fact but want to hide it from others too that Shaheed Bhagat Singh was a Marxist n had written an article why l am an atheist . Any guess who are such people .I wonder if today he would have been around what they would have called him, [sic]" Jave Akhtar posted on the occasion of Bhagat Singh's 113 birth anniversary.

Responding to his comment, multifaceted talent Pritish Nandy tweeted, "Urban Naxal. That's what they would have called Bhagat Singh today.[sic]"

However, Kangana Ranaut did not take this comment lightly as she stated that he would not have been a rebel against the democratically-elected government. She posted, "I also wonder if #BhagatSing was alive would he rebel against the government chosen by his own people by a democratic process or will he support them?Had he seen Bharat Mata cut in pieces based on religions would he still choose to be an atheist or will he wear his Basanti Chola?"

People speaking against the government have been often called "anti-national" by the BJP and the followers of its ideology. Akhtar was apparently referring to his culture.

This is not the first time when Kangana has given a befitting reply to Javed Akhtar. Earlier, she had locked horns over nepotism issue. She wrote, "Dear Akhtars, #KanganaRanaut D/O AmarDeep Ranaut frm Manali evr asked you fr work or favour? Give everything u hv to ur children,hv u heard of live & let live?Why Bully someone's daughter wen u love your own so much?Why did you call her to ur house& threaten her ? Pls ans this. [sic]"