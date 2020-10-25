Hansal Mehta's latest web series on Harshad Mehta has become the talk-of-the-town. Hansal has delivered this masterpiece after an average performance of his project – Simran – starring Kangana Ranaut. Mehta has now spoken about the experience of working for the film, his equation with Kangana Ranaut off and on the sets and battling financial liabilities post the film.

In an interview with Huffington Post, he said, "I sometimes wish I never made it. There was no need. It was an unnecessary aberration in my career. It makes me sad, it could've been a much better film. It had the potential to be a great film. It used to sadden me but now it's...It was a painful time. Every day. Beyond that, it's difficult to speak about it. I don't even revisit it. There was a time after the film released, I went through a very low phase mentally. Took therapy. The film affected my mental health. I went into a shell, I did not want to meet people. I was in a period of very low self-esteem."

Further talking about Kangana and his equation with her, Hansal said that he enjoyed Kangana's company outside the set and had a great time with her. He said they often used to dine together where Hansal would choose the restaurant and also the wine. However, he says, things changed on the set. He added that Kangana not only took charge and started directing other actors but he also underwent financial soup.

"Other than dealing with the fact that she (Kangana) completely took charge of the set and began directing other actors, I lost a lot of money too. Which had nothing to do with her. Financially it hit me badly. I was stupid enough to sign some papers when the film was stuck for some reason, which got me into a financial and legal tangle. So almost a year-and-a-half, there was arbitration going on in court. I've sort of emerged back. You have to go through what you have to go through. It was tough," Mehta told Huff Post.

Fast forward to now, Mehta is basking in the success of Scam 1992. The show has received higher ratings than Breaking Bad and is touted as one of the best and highest scored series to watch out for on IMDB.