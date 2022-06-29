Kamal Haasan's new movie Vikram, which had its theatrical release on June 03 is continuing its dream run in theaters. The film has already collected Rs 400 crores, and recent booking statistics indicate that the film will soon enter the 500 crore club.

And now, it has been confirmed that this high voltage action flick will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar from July 08.

Kamal Haasan's preview goes viral

Disney+Hotstar has now released a preview ahead of the OTT release. In the preview, Kamal Haasan can be seen firing gun shots to open a door, and when it gets opened, a logo of Disney+Hotstar gets unveiled.

The preview has already gone viral, and audiences are praising Kamal Haasan for involving in all marketing initiatives of this movie.

A super hit addition to your watchlist coming soon! ?



Vikram: Hitlist streaming from July 8 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. #VikramOnDisneyPlusHotstar ?? pic.twitter.com/bCO3KfVcOK — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 29, 2022

Vikram: Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe

Vikram is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has previously made hit movies like Maanagaram, Master, and Kaithi.

Vikram is a high-octane action thriller, and it features Kamal Haasan in the role of a secret agent. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, and Narain in other crucial roles.

Vikram is a part of Kanagaraj's cinematic universe, and audiences are now eagerly waiting for the next part, which will be most probably Kaithi 2.