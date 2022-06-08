Kamal Haasan's Vikram has breached into Rs 200-crore mark at the worldwide box office. It has become the first movie of Kamal Haasan to achieve this feat.

Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial was released on June 3 to a good hype. The movie was opened to fantastic reviews in Tamil which has helped the movie to do extremely well at the box office.

"It's a straight blockbuster. The film is received well not just in Tamil, but in all languages. It marks the end of Kamal Haasan's hiatus and people have welcomed him with open arms," BusinessLine quoted Kamal Gianchandani, President, Multiplex Association of India (MAI), as saying.

Gianchandani added that the film is seeing occupancy levels of 85-90 per cent not just on weekends, but also during weekdays despite releasing in a non-festive season.

The movie has emerged as one of the biggest hits in Kollywood in the post-pandemic era. "If the content is good, then sky is the limit. This, we have seen in the case of RRR, KGF Chapter-2, Pushpa and many other films. Down south has a galaxy of big stars delivering quality content which is reflecting in the box office numbers. That is why Vikram is also doing extremely well," Rajendra Singh Jyala, Chief Programming Officer at Inox Leisure Ltd, said.

The worldwide collection of the movie is over Rs 210.

As far as the Kollywood box office is concerned, the Kamal Haasan-starrer has minted over Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu alone.

A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/uAfAM8bVkM — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the movie is completing its first week run in theatres on Thursday. The movie is expected to continue its good run as no big movies are releasing this weekend.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan has presented an expensive Rolex watch to Suriya, who has done a cameo in Vikram. "A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan," Suriya tweeted.

A day ago, Kamal had reportedly gifted a brand new Lexus Car to Lokesh Kanagaraj.