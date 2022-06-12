Kamal Haasan's Vikram has become the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2022 in just nine days. The film has surpassed the collection of Yash's KGF: Chapter and Vijay's Beast on Saturday.

Highest Grossing Tamil Movies in 2022

As per the trade trackers, Vikram has grossed Rs 121 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in just nine days. The collection of the movie has been exceptionally well across the state. Thanks to the positive word-of-mouth, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has stuck gold in its home territory.

In fact, Lokesh Kanagaraj has now delivered a hat-trick hits in the form of Karthi's Kaithi, Vijay's Master and Kamal Haasan's Vikram.

Second Biggest Box Office Hit in Tamil Nadu This Year

Rocking Star Yash' KGF: Chapter 2 has landed in second place in the list of highest-grossing Tamil movies of 2022. After a slow start, the business picked up gradually due to a good word-of-mouth, eventually becoming a highly-profitable venture for the distributors. It has earned around Rs 120 crore in the state.

Third Top Grossing Movies of 2022 in Tamil

Vijay, who has been occupying the top place in the top-grossing films of the year in recent years, has failed to deliver big numbers at the box office. His Beast turned out to be an average grosser in the state. It earned around Rs 118 crore, thereby occupying the third spot at the highest-grossing movies of Kollywood in 2018.

Fourth Highest Grosser in Kollywood in 2022

Ajith Kumar's Valimai is the first movie to gross over Rs 100 crore in 2022 and it is in the fourth position in the list. The movie has done well in many parts of the state and it is the first flick after the second wave of Covid-19 to come out with flying colors in Tamil Nadu.

Top 5 Highest Grossing Movies

Sivakarthikeyan's Don has been pushed to the fifth position in the top five highest-grossing movies in Tamil Nadu. Nonetheless, it is a big number considering as he is not considered as an A-list star. As per the trade reports, the movie fell short of entering Rs 100-crore mark.

It earned Rs 96 crore at the Tamil Nadu box office.