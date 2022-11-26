Veteran film and television actor Vikram Gokhale's health has been a major concern. The doyen of Indian cinema who was battling for life breathed his last at the age of 82 in Pune's Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on November 26.

Family confirms

His family confirmed the news saying that the actor passed away in Pune.

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale has died in Pune hospital where he was undergoing treatment: Family

News agency ANI tweeted, "Maharashtra | Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale passes away in Pune."

Last rites

His remains will be taken to Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir and his last rites will be performed this evening at Vaikunth Crematorium in Pune

Fans and celebrities pay took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to express shock, and grief and pay their respects to the star.

Saddened to hear that we have lost one of the icons of the Indian film industry, #vikramgokhale. It's indeed a great loss & icons like #vikramgokhale born once in a century. Still remember discussions, his far - sightedness & his zeal to create meaningful content in Indian films. pic.twitter.com/Z9jVSxXEL7 — Aadil Yousf Bhat (عادل یوسف بھٹ ) (@Bhat_Aadil_Yous) November 26, 2022

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away this afternoon in Pune. He was 75.



A big loss to Marathi films, TV and theater.



Om Shanti ? pic.twitter.com/9fN9ySO8yI — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) November 26, 2022

RIP Vikram Gokhle ?

This scene from natsamrat, will always iconic.#vikramgokhale pic.twitter.com/Lawt5fkhoa — Yogesh (@Nifty4500) November 26, 2022

#VikramGokhale sir's contribution in Bollywood & Marathi cinema is huge & will always be remembered for small yet Impactful roles in many films. My deepest condolences to the grieving family members. Ishwar apki atma ko sadgati de. Rest in eternal peace sir

Om Shanti??........ pic.twitter.com/2dzjzf7lYM — Gaurang Mishra (@gaurang94) November 26, 2022

Health deteriorated

As per hospital authorities, Vikram Gokhale was on a life support system and his health started to deteriorate Previously, on Friday, the hospital's PRO said that the actor is showing slow but steady improvement. "He is opening his eyes, moving his limbs and likely to be off ventilator support in the next 48 hours."

His PRO added, "Mr Vikram Gokhale continues to be on a ventilator and has slightly deteriorated further and he is back on BP support and medication."

Death hoax

On Thursday, rumours about the veteran's death surfaced on social media, following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, Jaaved Jaafery among others expressed condolences on social media. However, his wife and daughter as well as hospital authorities denied the news.

Notable work

Back in August of this year, the veteran actor and his nephew Yashwant Gaikwad donated two acres of land to the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Film Corporation, intending to give artists a rightful place in their retirement. As per reports, an old-age home and an open stage for performances by artists will be constructed in this space at Nane village in Mulshi taluka of Pune district in Maharashtra.

Personal life

Notable theatre personality Vikram Gokhale was the son of renowned Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakanta Gokhale. The veteran actor belonged to an illustrious family of actors and theatre artists.

Vikram Gokhale's great grandmother Durgabai Kamat, was the first female actor on the Indian screen. Did you know Gokhale's grandmother Kamalabai Gokhale was the first child artist of Indian cinema?

Popular role and awards

The actor has an impeccable body of work and was part of all three mediums: theatre, Bollywood, television and recently OTT.

Vikram Gokhale's iconic television shows include Singhasan, Virrudh and Sanjivani among others. He is popularly known for his performance in the serial Udaan, which aired on Doordarshan.

Vikram essayed the role of Aishwarya Rai's father in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Vikram Gokhale has worked in many Hindi films like Khuda Gawah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, Hichki.

In 2013, he received the Best Actor Award for the Marathi film Anumati.

Work front

Vikram Gokhale was last seen in the film Nikamma alongside Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani. The film hit the theatres in June this year.