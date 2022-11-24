Bollywood is going through a dark phase as yet another actor breathed his last on Wednesday evening. Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passed away, after a prolonged illness. As per the reports, the Hum Dil Chuke Sanam actor was receiving treatment at Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital for the past few weeks.

Cause of Death

As per reports, Vikram Gokhale suffered from a serious liver disease that ultimately led to the dysfunction of the other vital organs. The 82-year-old actor was admitted to Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital ICU in Pune. In the last 24 hours, his condition started to deteriorate.

A few hours ago, on November 22, news agency ANI took to Twitter and reported about his critical; condition.

Ajay Devgn and Aly Goni console veteran actor's demise

Ever since the news of his passing was announced, Twitter has been outpouring condolences. Many are reminiscing about the veteran actor and are sharing snippets from his performances as a tribute.

Ajay Devgn consoles veteran actor's demise, taking to Twitter he wrote, "Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir. Condolences to his family Shanti."

Vikram Gokhale Sir brought a lot of gravitas to the roles he essayed. He always stood tall. I had the good fortune of sharing screen time with him. His passing away is very sad. I pray his soul finds eternal peace. RIP Vikram Sir.

Condolences to his family ??Shanti pic.twitter.com/8oAWP2zBjm — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 23, 2022

Television actor Aly Goni shared the news of the legend's demise through his official social media handle. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "May god rest your soul in peace sir #VikramGokhale."

May god rest your soul in peace sir ?? #VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/fk4nEOQESE — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) November 23, 2022

RIP Vikram Gokhle ?

This scene from natsamrat, will always iconic.#VikramGokhale pic.twitter.com/uipntDmoTL — Ajay Ashok Sutar (@Ajay_S99) November 23, 2022

One of the finest actor #VikramGokhale ji, I learned a lot from you...it's end of an era baauji ? RIP pic.twitter.com/KOvpsDqWaf — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) November 23, 2022

Sad to hear the demise of veteran actor #VikramGokhale ji one of the finest talented actor , his contribution in Hindi & Marathi cinema for his performance will always be remembered. ?#OmShanti ? pic.twitter.com/yvIh1EJQ1r — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 23, 2022

With a heavy heart I acknowledge the passing of another formidable talent from my fraternity.#VikramGokhale sahab’s performances in #Agneepath #SalimLangdePeMatRo #HumDilDeChukeSanam #Anumati #Natsamrat are admirably remembered.Heartfelt condolences to his family n friends ?? — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) November 23, 2022

May the departed soul rest in peace. Om Shanti ?? #VikramGokhale ji. https://t.co/fEvPzRdacV — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 23, 2022

Notable work

Back in August of this year, the veteran actor and his nephew Yashwant Gaikwad donated two acres of land to the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Film Corporation, intending to give artists a rightful place in their retirement. As per reports, an old-age home and an open stage for performances by artists will be constructed in this space at Nane village in Mulshi taluka of Pune district in Maharashtra.

Personal life

Notable theatre personality Vikram Gokhale was the son of renowned Marathi theatre and film actor Chandrakanta Gokhale. The veteran actor belonged to an illustrious family of actors and theatre artists.

Vikram Gokhale's great grandmother Durgabai Kamat, was the first female actor on the Indian screen. Did you know Gokhale's grandmother Kamalabai Gokhale was the first child artist of Indian cinema?

Popular role and awards

The actor has an impeccable body of work and was part of all three mediums namely theatre, Bollywood, television and recently OTT.

Vikram Gokhale's iconic television shows include Singhasan, Virrudh and Sanjivani among others. He is popularly known for his performance in the serial Udaan, which aired on Doordarshan.

He will fondly be remembered for playing Aishwarya Rai's father in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Vikram Gokhale has worked in many Hindi films like Khuda Gawah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, Dil Se, De Dana Dan, Hichki.

In 2013, he received the Best Actor Award for the Marathi film Anumati.