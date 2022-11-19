Bollywood has lost yet another gem today. Veteran actor Tabassum Govil known for her show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan passed away last evening. The 78 years old actress passed away due to cardiac arrest.

As per reports in The Indian Express, her son Hoshang Govil confirmed that she died on Friday evening.

He said, "She passed away last night around 8.40 PM due to cardiac arrest at a hospital. She was absolutely healthy. We shot for our show 10 days ago. And we're about to shoot again next week. It happened all of a sudden."

Tabassum's granddaughter Karishma Govil, shared the news on her social media handle.

Taking to Instagram her granddaughter, Karishma shared a few priceless photos from the archives and penned a heart wrecking note that reads, "Tabassum mein ghum ko chhupao toh jaane, humaari tarah muskurao toh jaane. Rest in peace, dadiji. Your smile, tenacity and legacy will live forever.We love you Poku."

She also shared the details about the prayer meeting that will be held in Mumbai.

A prayer meeting will be held on 21st November at Arya Samaj at Linking Road, Santacruz.

Work front

Tabassum was a popular name in the film industry. She started her career as a child actor Baby Tabassum in 1947. Her pouplar show, Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan ran on National broadcaster Doordarshan from 1972 to 1993, wherein she interviewed film and TV personalities.

