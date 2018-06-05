Kasturi Shankar, who often faces harsh criticism online, has now got into a verbal spat with the fans of Tamil hero Chiyaan Vikram. The actress' comment on the trailer of upcoming Tamil movie Saamy Square, popularly known as Saamy 2, did not go well with them.

"It has all the scenes trolled by the teaser of that was out two days ago {Tamizh Padam 2) [sic]," she tweeted. When the fans reacted sharply, the actress retorted, "Is acting with someone younger than our one's is called acting? I can't act that much because I was not born to a ghost, nor I am a ghost myself. Shut up and leave. [sic]"

Her outburst triggered Vikram fans resorted to massive trolling. Defending the choice of her words, she responded, "Using a dialogue means I target someone? And what was the accusation? People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones at others. How come you are not writing this "variety" logic to your Co fans who trolled me based on age? [sic]"

The actress made it clear that she was not against any actor.

She was recently in the news for reportedly doing a special number in Tamizh Padam 2. She was then shamed for doing the special number but 44-year-old had given a befitting reply to internet miscreants.

The trailer of Saamy Square has all the elements of a commercial movie. It received a mixed response. While Vikram's fans are expecting they will be treated with a high action, many others felt the clip lacked freshness.

Saamy Square is a sequel to the blockbuster Saamy. the Hari directorial has Keerthy Suresh in the female lead while Bobby Simha, Prabhu, Soori, John Vijay and others form the supporting cast.