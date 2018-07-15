The full movie of Vijetha starring Kalyan Dhev and Malavika Nair has been allegedly leaked on torrent sites and its free download is likely to affect its collection at the worldwide box office.

A notorious gang released the full movie on its website a day after the movie hit the screens. This torrent site offers six different versions of the film with their size varying from 2.2 GB to 200 MB for free download. The viewers, who watched this pirated copy say that the film was alleged recorded in a cinema hall and it has very bad sound and visual quality. They suggest not to download this copy.

The full movie of Vijetha was also made available for download on a few other torrent sites. The makers of the Kalyan Dhev starrer are said to have tried to get its pirated copy down from the internet. But a few torrent sites have still managed to have that copy and are offering the same for free download.

Before its release, Vijetha had generated a lot of hype, because it marked the acting debut of megastar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyan Dhev. People in the film industry thought that the fans of the mega family would receive the movie well and give a big break to this debutante hero.

But to everyone's surprise, Vijetha opened to an average response and mixed word of mouth took a toll on its collection at box office. On the other hand, the movie clashed with another small budget film RX 100, which struck a chord with the viewers and has become the first choice for many film goers this weekend.

Vijetha is estimated to have collected Rs 3 crore gross at the worldwide box office in three days and earned Rs 1.75 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 5 crore on its theatrical rights. Its current trends show that the movie might struggle to recover the investments of the distributors.

The mixed talk and clash with RX 100 have already affected the business of Vijetha, which is now facing a big threat from its piracy. Many viewers, who don't like to spend money, may resort to downloading the full movie from the torrent sites. Its pirated copy will likely incur huge losses to distributors in the coming days.