Director Rakesh Shashi's 2018 Telugu movie Vijetha, starring Kalyan Dhev and Malavika Nair has received mixed reviews and average ratings from audience around the world.

Vijetha movie is a romantic action entertainer that has all the elements to impress the family audience. The movie has been produced by Sai Korrapati under the banner Vaaraahi Productions. The movie has got a U certificate from the censor board. It has a runtime of 2.05 hours.

Vijetha movie story: It is about a talented photographer (Murali Sharma), who sacrifices his passion for the family. He wants his son Ram (Kalyan Dhev) to get in to a good profession, but Ram is not serious about his life and career. He falls in love with a middle-class girl (Malavika Nair), who is confident about her life and surroundings. How an incident brings transformation in him forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Vijetha deals with a tried-and-tested story that is about an emotional bonding between father and son. The movie is intended to remind family values, the director fails execute it on the screen. His narration is predictable and dragging in parts, say the audience.

Performances: Kalyaan Dhev and Malavika Nair have done justice to their roles and their chemistry and performances are the highlights of Vijetha. Nassar, Murli Sharma, V Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Kireeti Damaraju, Mahesh Achanta and Prudhviraj have also done justice to their roles, viewers say.

Technical: Vijetha has decent production values and songs, background score, picturisation and action choreography are the attractions on the technical front, say the audience.

Vijetha movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Stay locked to this page to see the audience's response.

#Vijetha Megastar Chiranjeevi's son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev's debut movie has nothing new to offer. Cliched and predictable. A formulaic drama about an irresponsible son becoming 'winner' after an incident. Murali Sharma as father shines.

Just watched #Vijetha what a father and son emotional Movie ,2nd half nonstop tears from my eyes #KalyaanDhev #MuraliSharma Garu acting superb in ur characters.... #KalyanDhev u have a great future.... Go on Bro continued the Mega legacy....

Routine Story Kani #Vijetha A very good family emotional drama .. " Kalyan dev very impressive " " Murali sharma scenes " " Good production values with a best Photography work " " Emotional scenes B/W father&son are extraordinary " Ratting : 3/5

This film builds around Father-Son relationship with outdated emotional drama with some decent entertainment though..One thing which truly shines in the film is the excellent performance by Murali Sharma & he is really a gem of an actor...Watchable once..!! #Vijetha

#vijetha #rangasthalam #kalyandev First of all congratulations to vijetha team... movie extraordinary ga undi fully concentrated on middle class father and son relation Andaru Baga chesaru... great launch by Kalyan Dev... block buster talk for family side super film for everyone

#Vijetha : A very good family emotional drama.Kalyan dev very impressive Murali sharma scenes. Good production values with a best Photography work.Emotional scenes B/W father&son are GoodOverall Very Gud Muvi

#vijetha makes you look the world from your father's eyes. #vijetha is a portrait of father and son connection. #Vjetha is a revere of father. A Lightning performance from Murali Sharma Very good beginning to the hero Kalyan Dev Bright Future ahead to the Director Sasi Rakesh

#Vijetha – Actor @murlisharma72 in the role of a care father, gave a career best performance. He will definitely make you weep and emotionally gets connected #Vijetha – Emotional scenes between father (Murali Sharma) and son (Kalyaan Dhev) have worked extraordinarily. These scenes are huge asset for the film and audience will connect to their real life. #KalyaanDhev @VaaraahiCC @rakeshsashii @DOPSenthilKumar @murlisharma72 #Vijetha - @DOPSenthilKumar's camera work, music by #HarshavardhanRameshar and production values by @VaaraahiCC are top class

#KalyanDhev @iamMalavikaNair huge congratulations to both #Vijetha movie touched emotionally ...Cool comedy entertainment film @murlisharma72 peaks ur acting #varahicenima congratulations to entire team...

Done vth #Vijetha #Kalyandhev as a debut shown good acting skills. Director @rakeshsashii impeccable narration between DAD N SON. @murlisharma72 sir u stolen the show asusual, u lived in the father role,great performer u r. @VaaraahiCC production values Overall good movie

#Vijetha 1st half good(comedy, songs) #Vijetha minsare song super. #Vijetha 3.25/5 Surprising

#Vijetha Excellent movie Father and son emotions A perfect family entertainer Congrats to Kalyan Dhev Rakesh Sashi and entire team

.@murlisharma72 It's an absolute deloght watching u perform in #Vijetha sir. Was moved with the way you played the father on the screen. Totally relatable character that'll stay with us! Congratulations :)

Biggest Hit of The Year #Vijetha #KalyaanDhev Performance Next Level @murlisharma72 Is Perfect in his Character BGM & Songs Carried Emotion Through Out the Film #RakeshSashii Well Said Story @iamMalavikaNair is Beautiful

#Vijetha Movie Review - Old Wine in New Bottle #KalyaanDhev is decent , #MuraliSharma is Excellent , Father-son scenes ,Couple of good songs, Production Values Outdated Story , love track , boring scenes ,Slow Narration #Vijetha has its Moments but not enough - 2.5/5

A basic father and son story starts with a Sacrifice and ends with a Triumph. But the journey from 'S' to 'T' is highly annoying that we feel like a life time has passed. #Vijetha : Thandrini Gelipinchadu, Prayakshakudini Munchesadu...

The Vijetha Of #Vijetha is Murali Sharma. What an amazing actor!

