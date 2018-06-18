Sun Pictures, which is producing Vijay's upcoming movie will be making an important announcement about the upcoming movie, written and directed by AR Murugadoss, on Monday, June 18.

Jagadish, the manager of Vijay, announced the news on Twitter and posted, "Time to Roll !! Watch out @sunpictures for the update today. [sic]"

Currently, the shooting of Thalapathy 62 is progressing at a brisk pace. The team has completed over 60 percent of the shooting. The untitled film was launched in January and the makers are aiming to release it for Diwali.

Industry insiders have said that the production house is most likely to announce the release date of the first look from the Tamil flick, presently being referred to as Thalapathy 62, along with the actual title.

Actor Vijay will be celebrating his birthday on June 22 and the makers are expected to launch the first look on the occasion of his special day.

This is the third union of director AR Murugadoss with the actor after delivering blockbusters like Thuppakki and Kaththi.

A political thriller, the movie shows Keerthy Suresh opposite Vijay after romancing him in Bairavaa. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays an important role in the film, which also stars Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu and others.

The AR Murugadoss directorial features music by AR Rahman, with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and Sreekar Prasad's editing.