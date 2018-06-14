Has politics taken backseat for Rajinikanth or is he really serious about contesting next Tamil Nadu assembly elections? These are the questions that are being hotly discussed in Kollywood. It all begun after the rumours surfaced that a leading filmmaker is in talks with Rajini for another project.

Rajinikanth, whose Kaala was released recently, is currently working on Karthik Subbaraj's film which will keep him busy this year. The 67-year old signed the movie after announcing his political entry. Many thought that he would bid goodbye to films after this flick. But the latest buzz is that Rajini is getting ready to act in a movie, which will be directed by AR Murugadoss.

There are strong speculations stating that AR Murugadoss had met Rajinikanth recently to finalise the script. They had discussed a few scripts long ago and Rajini seems to be interested to work on one of the stories narrated by the ace filmmaker.

Currently, Rajinikanth is busy with the first schedule of his untitled film in Dehradun. The superstar is expected to complete the shooting in three months and the movie is expected to be ready for the release early next year.

On the other hand, AR Murugadoss is busy with Vijay's 62nd movie. The director has the plans to release the flick for Diwali. His project with Rajinikanth is expected to take off after the completion of the current flick.

Rajinikanth's Kaala, written and directed by Pa Ranjith, was released last week. It had got fairly positive reviews, but the collections at the box office are not up to Rajini's usual standards.