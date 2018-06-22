Sun Pictures, the production house of upcoming Tamil movie Sarkar, has released two posters to coincide with the birthday celebration of Thalapathy Vijay (June 22). While the first poster was unveiled last evening at 6 pm, the second hit the internet at midnight 12 am.

First Look

In the first look poster, Vijay is seen lighting a cigarette with well-lit high-rise buildings in the background. He has sported moustache with a beard and stylish glasses on his face is an added attraction.

This pose of Vijay is not new as it had some similarities to the first look of the actor in Thuppakki. Although the fans liked it, the absence of freshness disappointed a section of the audience.

Second Look

However, the second look poster has left the audience in general and fans of Vijay in particular in awe. Thalapathy comfortably sits in a Rolls-Royce car with his eyes fixed on Apple MacBook. The ambience tells that he is on a mission.

Which of the two has impressed you? Please cast your vote

Sarkar is an action thriller on the lines of Kaththi and Thuppakki. AR Murugadoss has penned a story keeping Thalapathy's image in mind.