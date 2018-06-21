Even as the countdown for the first look and title release of Vijay's 62 has started, there are rumours of the name from the AR Murugadoss-directorial doing rounds on social media sites.

Well, going by the rumours, the title of the movie, which has been referred to as Thalapathy 62, is Vera Level. A poster with the said name is spreading like wildfire on social media groups and on WhatsApp.

On the lines of Vijay's recent movies like Theri (a slang for extraordinary performance or spark) and Mersal (a slang meaning: mesmerize), the makers seem to have chosen 'Vera Level', feel a section of netizens.

'Vera Level' means different level which is used to describe a top class (generally movies). But looking at the pattern in which AR Murugadoss has named his films, one would not believe the movie to have the said title.

AR Murugadoss likes to have catchwords as the names of his movies. It has to be noted that Thuppakki and Kaththi were the names of his films with Vijay.

Another set of speculation claims that the title of Thalapathy 62 is none other than Arasan.

The title and the first look poster from the Vijay-starrer will be launched at 6 pm on Thursday, June 21, ahead of Thalapathy's birthday on Friday.