Rajkumar Periasamy, who made his directorial debut with critically-acclaimed film Rangoon married Jaswini on Friday, May 25. His wedding was attended by his well-wishes, friends and relatives.

The wedding was performed as per the Hindu customs. It was graced by known names in the Sandalwood like filmmaker AR Murugadoss and his wife, popular TV host Dhivyadarshini and others.

A former associate of AR Murugadoss, Rajkumar Periasamy was nurtured by his mentor. "Every assistant who has worked and will be working in the future with AR Murugadoss is lucky. It's not just the experience of getting to work with him; he also takes extra care to make sure that our career goes in the right path," Indian Express quoted him as saying during the promotions of his debut film Rangoon.

Soundararaja Weds Tamanna

It has turned out to be a special day for actor Soundararaja as well as he has married Tamanna, a young entrepreneur, and the CEO of Green Apple Entertainments. Their wedding too was performed as per the Hindu customs in Usilampatti, near Madurai.

The couple's family members, relatives, and a few actors were spotted at the event. The couple had their engagement in January.

He made his acting debut in Sundarapandian way back in 2012. He has acted in films like Varuthapadaatha Vaalibar Sangam, Jigarthanda, Theri, Dharma Durai, Oru Kanavu Pola and Thiruttu Payale 2.