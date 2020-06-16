YSR Congress Party parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy has mocked former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he wanted to take shelter in Malaysia, but his friends ditched him.

The YSRCP-led government is busy exposing the corruption cases that took place during the previous government. It has already arrested a couple of the TDP leaders in connection with corruption scams in the last week. It is rumoured that Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been finding a suitable place to keep himself away from being questioned by investigating agencies.

Vijayasai Reddy V, who is known for launching an attack on Nara Chandrababu Naidu, tweeted on June 13, "The father-son duo believed that Hyderabad would be the safest shelter during lockdown. Now they are looking for a new bolthole to keep away themselves from being questioned by investigating agencies."

The YCP MP had also alleged that Nara Chandrababu Naidu was making plans to escape from India to London. Vijayasai Reddy tweeted on June 13, "Just heard that @ncbn has contacted one of his best friends, who is a fugitive Industrialist, now hiding in London, to find out the best ways to escape from India."

Today, Vijayasai Reddy has revealed that the ex-AP CM wanted to escape to Malaysia, but his friends in the country played tricks like him and ditched him. He tweeted this afternoon, "It is learnt that @ncbn tried to seek shelter in a township in Malaysia. But his so-called friends in Malaysia played the same trick which he plays with everyone, they ditched him."