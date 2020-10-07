Vijay Sethupathi and Jayaram's Malayalam movie Maarconi Mathaai, which hit the screens on July 11, 2019 and became hit at the box office, is now dubbed and released in Telugu as Radio Madhav.

Maarconi Mathaai is a Malayalam family entertainer, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and as lead actors. Directed by Sanil Kalathil, the film marked the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor's debut in Mollywood. It is now being dubbed into Telugu as Radio Madhav. Sree Vishnu has announced it as he tweeted, "I am very happy that Radio Madhav is coming out in Telugu. I wish the entire team of the movie all the best and wish them success."

Talking about the promising film, producer DV Krishna Swamy said that Sethupathi will be seen in 'Radio Madhav' as himself. "Jayaram, who was seen as a villain Bhaagamathie and in Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', has played the role of a bank security guard who got retired from the military. The story unfolds in the backdrop of an FM radio station. There is also a nice love story in the film."

Co-producer DV Chalam said that the story takes place in Changanassery, a town lush with greenery in Kerala. "The songs in the film are cool," he added. Executive Producer N Srinivasa Moorthy said that 'Radio Madhav' is a feel-good film. "The climax, shot in Goa, is quite exciting and will have the audience at the edge-of-the-seat anticipating whether the hero-heroine duo will be united," he added.

Writer Bhasya Sri said, "It was an enjoyable experience working on the film. Radio Madhav is a musical family entertainer like Venkatesh's Raja and Sankranthi. I hope the audience will make it a hit like the Malayalam version."

Athmiya Rajan, Poorna, Naren, Aju Verghese and others are part of the cast. Presented by Gundepudi Seenu, The film has Shameer Mohammad's editing, Sajan Kalathil's cinematography, M Jayachandran's music and Bhasya Sri's lyrics.