Vijay Sethupathi has spoken about his character in the upcoming movie Master, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram and Kaithi fame. The versatile actor will be seen in the negative role in the action thriller.

In an interview with a leading Tamil magazine, Vijay Sethupathi has said that he plays an "evil" character in Master. "I play a purely evil character in Master. There's not even a grain of goodness in my character; it's so evil. I really enjoyed playing it," Hindustan Times quotes him as saying.

Vijay Sethupathi was seen in the grey role in the movies like Vikram Vedha and in a full-fledged negative character in Rajinikanth's Petta. His performances in those movies have garnered appreciation from critics and non-Tamil cine-goers as well.

He has been getting a lot of offers to play negative roles. Vijay Sethupathi was approached for Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa. However, he turned down the film due to date issues. The actor has claimed that he is working on multiple projects and was worried about whether he might face date issues in the future.

Hence, Sethupathi decided to opt-out of Pushpa.

Coming back to Master, the movie stars Vijay and Malavika Mohanan in the leads. Thalapathy will be seen in the role of a professor. It was scheduled for release on 9 April, but the lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak has delayed its release.

The new release date is yet to be announced by producer Xavier Britto, who is eyeing Diwali 2020 or Pongal 2021 for its release.