A couple of days back, Jayaram, the evergreen star in Mollywood shared a picture on social media. The image featured him in a very slim avatar, and it literally shocked his fans and followers on social media. The actor later revealed that he has done this makeover for his new movie with Allu Arjun.

Jayaram also added that he has been vying for this makeover since last year, but the characters he has been doing did not provide him a chance to shed weight. It was during the shooting of 'Panchavarnathatha' that Jayaram gained weight upon instructions from director Ramesh Pisharody.

"I eat whatever I wanted for three months to get plump for the character of the pet shop owner, and after the shoot, I found it extremely tough to lose the pounds I had packed on," says Jayaram, Times of India reports.

Jayaram also detailed how three back to back Malayalam films acted as a hindrance in losing the weight.

"I had done three films back to back in Malayalam – My Great Grandfather, Marconi Mathai, and Pattabhiraman. The director of Marconi Mathai told me that the character is an ex-military man who downs a peg or two in the evening and it would be great if he had a paunch. I put on weight again. For Pattabhiraman too, its filmmaker told me that he had former IAS officer T N Seshan in his mind while creating the character. So, once again all workout plans were put on the backburner," added Jayaram.

And finally when Jayaram got a chance in the Allu Arjun movie, the actor decided to make use of the opportunity, and he started his weight loss campaign. Jayaram revealed that he has done only cardio to lose weight, and no weight training was done. He also made it clear that strict diet was followed to shed 12 kilograms within two months.