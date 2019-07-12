Actress Rasshi Khanna is currently busy shooting for Venky Mama and for this film, she pairs up with Naga Chaitanya, for the first time. Venky Mama also has Daggubati Venkatesh and Payal Rajput, and is directed by Bobby. Suresh Babu is producing this film under Suresh Productions.

Raashi was recently seen in Ayogya, the Tamil remake of Telugu film Temper, and she has received applauds for her role in Imaikka Nodigal. In Telugu, she was last seen in Srinivasa Kalyanam, but this film failed to do well at the box office.

As per the latest update, we have learnt that the actress has been roped in to play the leading lady in Allu Arjun's next film which will be directed by Sriram Venu. Titled ICON Kanabdutaledhu, this film is said to be a love story with twists. "Raashi Khanna has been in talks with the producer Dil Raju. Srinivasa Kalyanam was also produced under the same banner and makers think that Raashi can do the role really well. The actress has been impressed with the script and said to have given her nod," a source from the production house told International Business Times.

This film will mark Raashi's first ever collaboration with Allu Arjun.

Sriram Venu directed Oh My Friend and Middle Class Abbayi and both the films have done really well at the box office. So with Allu Arjun teaming up with him, expectations on the film are high.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has begun dubbing for Trivikram's directorial and after wrapping up this film, he will begin shooting for Sukumar's film. So ICON Kanabadutaledhu is expected to get launched and go on the floors next year only. An official confirmation from the producers of the film is awaited.