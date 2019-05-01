Vamsi Paidipally's Telugu movie Maharshi is rumoured to remade in Tamil soon. Ilayathalapathy Vijay is said to be playing the lead role essayed by superstar Mahesh Babu in the original version.

The trend in India cinema is that some movies get huge demand for their remake rights after they register critical and commercial success. But it is a rare scene where a film gets it even before its release in the cinema halls. This feat is achieved Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, which is scheduled for worldwide release on May 1. Thanks to the hype and curiosity generated by its promos.

It rumoured that a not Kollywood producer is impressed with the songs, posters and teaser of Maharshi and he has approached the makers of the movie for its remake rights even before the film hit the screens. He is said to have planned to adopt this Telugu movie to Tamil with an A-list star in the lead role.

It is known that Vijay has earlier acted in the Tamil remake of Mahesh Babu's hit movies like Pokkiri and Okkadu. Like Prince, Thalapathy has been starring movies with a message to society for the last few years. Maharshi is also a message-oriented romantic action drama. Hence, Vijay is expected to act in Tamil remake of this film. It will be very interesting to see Vijay if he gives his consent for this project.

Vijay is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Thalapathy 63. He may not accept the remake of Maharshi for two reasons. Firstly, of late he has stopped acting in remakes, rather he is working with young directors, who are coming up with fresh scripts. Secondly, Mahesh has a good fanbase in Tamil Nadu and his 25th film will release in a good number of screens there. Hence there is no point in remaking it.

Maharshi is produced by Dil Raju, C Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema. Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde are seen in the lead roles, while Allari Naresh and Ananya and Meenakshi Dixit essay in prominent roles in the movie, which has Devi Sri Prasad's music and KU Mohanan's cinematography.