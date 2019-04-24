There were widespread reports of Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a baddie in Vijay's upcoming film, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63. Well, it has now been confirmed that the Bollywood superstar is not doing the character in the Tamil movie.

Rumours were doing rounds that Shah Rukh Khan was appearing in a negative role in Thalapathy 63 and would appear just before the climax. His role was rumoured to last about 15 minutes and would have a massive confrontation with the character played by Vijay.

Reports had claimed that Shah Rukh Khan would have to give four-five days of call-sheet to complete his portion in the film. Now sources close to the team has revealed that there is

Earlier, it was reported that King Khan was going to do a cameo in Thalapathy 63. After Shah Rukh Khan was spotted next to Atlee at an IPL match in Chennai, the rumours gained significance.

Meanwhile, Vijay reportedly paid a visit to a technician, who was injured on the sets of Thalapathy 63, at a private hospital. The Tamil actor enquired about the well-being and treatment progress of the film's crew member.

The shooting of Thalapathy 63 is progressing at a brisk pace at a specially erected sets on the outskirts of Chennai.

The Atlee Kumar-directorial is a sports drama about a coach accomplishing his goal. Nayanthara plays the female lead in the flick, which has Jackie Shroff in the role of a villain.