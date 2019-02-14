When compared to Bollywood heroes, South Indian heroes usually give more preference to substance than style. Even though actors like Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran from the south can be compared to any Bollywood heroes in terms of style, some of the top-rated South Indian heroes have committed blunders when it comes to their hairstyle.

Here's a list of five South Indian heroes who embraced a weird hairstyle that even their fans could not digest.

Vijay in Vettaikkaran

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is known for his impeccable style and even his mere presence on the screen is capable of giving goosebumps to his fans. Vijay's blockbuster movie 'Vettaikkaran' was released in 2009, and it received positive acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

However, the actor's hairstyle in the song 'Oru Chinnathamarai' looked so weird, and many of his haters started trolling him for this makeover. Vijay's usual hairstyle was enough and more to woo the audiences, but director Babusivan tried something different, and unfortunately, this move went terribly wrong.

Mohanlal

Even though Mollywood Superstar Mohanlal has been using a wig for the past few years, sometimes, he used to make very poor choices when it comes to choosing these artificial hairs.

One classic example of Mohanlal's poor choice in selecting hairstyle came in the 2013 movie 'Lokpal' directed by ace director Joshiy. Interestingly, Mohanlal donned five different get-ups in this flick with various hairstyles, and unfortunately, all of them were really pathetic in one way or the other.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Even though Prithviraj Sukumaran is widely considered as the most stylish star in the Malayalam film industry, he too has his share of worst hairstyles. It was long back in 2007 that Prithviraj initially made a hairstyle mistake. In the movie, Kangaroo, Prithviraj used a weird wig which totally faded his charisma.

The actor does not seem to learn from the mistakes yet, and in the 2018 movie 'My Story', he donned a similar hairstyle which was a sheer pain to watch.

Mammootty

Mammootty often dubbed as the face of Indian cinema is known for his impeccable style and mesmerizing screen presence. However, in some movies, the actor literally disappointed his fans with the usage of inappropriate wigs.

One such movie is 'Balram VS Tharadas'. In the film, Mammootty played the role of an underworld don, and he was paired opposite Bollywood starlet Katrina Kaif. Unfortunately, his looks in this movie made many think there was no salon in the area in which this don lived.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, the stylish star of Tollywood too has his share of bad hairstyle. The most pathetic hairstyle of Allu Arjun can be seen in the movie 'Happy'.

Even though the movie is a heart touching romantic tale, his lousy hairstyle was not well received by the audiences.