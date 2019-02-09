Vijay is one of the few South Indian actors, who have a fan following from all age groups. He has followers from the age of six to 60. Undoubtedly, he is a role model for the people and millions of Tamils look up to him for inspiration. Hence, it is not surprising to see him getting featured in school text books.

Thalapathy stands different among his contemporaries as he knows that his every single move on-screen will leave impact on his fans and society. As a result, the 44-year old has been cautiously taking up the scripts and ensures that his films do not send wrong messages to the people. This quality has earned him love and respect from the Tamils across the globe which reflects at the box office collections of his films.

Probably considering his positive impact, the CBSE Board had used his dhoti-clad avatar of village headman in the Atlee Kumar's Mersal to represent the traditional wear of Tamil men in the school text books. Now, a question related to his film is featured in the General Knowledge examination in Tamil.

The question - "Who is named the Best Actor at the International Achievement Recognition Awards for the year 2018" – is published along with the answer – "Mersal." The pictures of the question are being shared by Vijay fans on social media sites and read can see it below:

On the professional front, Vijay is currently busy with his next movie, directed by once again Atlee Kumar. A song on the actor is being shot at the Binny Mills in Chennai.

The latest movie is funded by AGS Entertainment. Nayanthara is the female lead in the film, which has Vivek, Anandraj, Robo Shankar, Kathier, Daniel Balaji among many others.