Hours after lenders infused immediate interim funding support of Rs 1,500 crore to Jet Airways, fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, owner of the now obsolete Kingfisher Airlines, has hit out at the NDA government for its "double standards" for not doing anything for him.

"Happy to see that PSU Banks have bailed out Jet Airways saving jobs, connectivity and enterprise. Only wish the same was done for Kingfisher," Mallya tweeted. The 62-year-old, who is being investigated for fraud and money-laundering, is disgruntled at the fact that his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines too could have been bailed out by lenders, equivalent to what happened with cash-strapped Jet Airways on Monday, March 26.

Taking to Twitter, the fugitive liquor baron blamed the Public Sector Banks (PSUs) for letting "India's finest airline" close its operations seven years ago. He also alleged that under the Modi regime, he has not been recognised for his investments to save Kingfisher and is being criticised for no reason.

"I invested over 4000 crores into Kingfisher Airlines to save the Company and its employees. Not recognised and instead slammed in every possible way. The same PSU Banks let India's finest airline with the best employees and connectivity fail ruthlessly. Double standards under NDA," tweeted Vijay Mallya on Tuesday.

Through a series of tweets, Mallya urged the Indian banks to "take his money" and save Jet Airways. "And I repeat once again that I have placed liquid assets before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court to pay off the PSU Banks and all other creditors. Why do the Banks not take my money. It will help them to save Jet Airways if nothing else (sic)," he tweeted.

Mallya also cited that the BJP criticised the United Progressive Alliance government under Manmohan Singh for its efforts to bail out his Kingfisher Airlines. "BJP spokesman eloquently read out my letters to PM Manmohan Singh and alleged that PSU Banks under the UPA Government had wrongly supported Kingfisher Airlines. Media decimated me for writing to the current PM. I wonder what has changed now under the NDA Government," Mallya said.

Naresh Goyal, founder of Jet Airways, and his wife Anita Goyal stepped down from the board of the cash-strapped airline on Monday, paving way for the funds' infusion in Jet Airways.

On January 2 this year, Mallya became the first person to be declared a fugitive offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. Mallya is wanted in India as he is accused of defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore apart from separate cases of tax evasion. The ED has also accused him of money laundering.