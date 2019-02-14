Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who has sought asylum in the United Kingdom, posted a series of tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Mallya, who is being investigated over bank fraud and money-laundering, has called PM Modi an "eloquent speaker" for his speech in Parliament where he referred to an unnamed person who ran away with Rs 9,000 crore.

"The Prime Ministers last speech in Parliament was brought to my attention. He certainly is a very eloquent speaker. I noticed that he referred to an unnamed person who "ran away" with 9000 crores. Given the media narrative I can only infer that reference is to me," the tweet said.

In his second tweet, Mallya asks why the PM is not instructing banks to recover the money that he has put on the table so that PM Modi can claim credit for full recovery of public funds lent to Kingfisher.

According to Mallya, he has made an offer to settle before the Karnataka High Court and it should not be disregarded as fatuous. "It is a perfectly tangible, sincere, honest and readily achievable offer. The shoe is on the other foot now. Why don't the Banks take the money lent to KFA?" he said.

In his recent tweet, Mallya said that he is disappointed with the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) report accusing him of hiding his wealth, calling it a shameful misleading of public opinion. He further asks how can he openly put Rs 14,000 crore of wealth in front of the court, if he was hiding it.

Mallya, who is at the brink of extradition, has come up with such allegations several times. If he had the money to pay back the loans, then why did he run off to the UK in the first place. Well, that's a mystery yet to be solved.

However, Twitterati has reacted to Mallya's posts, some with sheer sarcasm and others with questions regarding his European skedaddle. Here are some of the reactions:-

