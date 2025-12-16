On Vijay Diwas, we remember brave soldiers who ensured historic victory, says PM Modi

As India marked Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the bravehearts who lost their lives in the line of duty during the 1971 war, ensuring the historic win.

Every year on December 16, India marks Vijay Diwas to mark the decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which resulted in the liberation of East Pakistan and the formation of a new country, Bangladesh.

The date also celebrates the surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers to the Indian Armed Forces and the Mukti Bahini in Dhaka, the largest military surrender since World War II. It honours the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers who fought for the nation's pride and freedom.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "On Vijay Diwas, we remember the brave soldiers whose courage and sacrifice ensured India had a historic victory in 1971. Their steadfast resolve and selfless service protected our nation and etched a moment of pride in our history. This day stands as a salute to their valour and a reminder of their unmatched spirit. Their heroism continues to inspire generations of Indians."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Vijay Diwas presented an "exemplary model" for protecting humanity across the world and unparalleled military capability.

"On this very day in the year 1971, the security forces, with indomitable courage and precise strategy, defeated the Pakistani army and forced it to surrender. This victory, serving as a shield against injustice and oppression, presented an exemplary model for protecting humanity worldwide and earned recognition for the unparalleled military capability and valour of the Indian armed forces," Shah posted on X, paying homage to the brave martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives in the war.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that on Vijay Diwas, the nation bows to the Indian Armed Forces, who delivered a decisive victory in 1971.

"The Army, Navy and Air Force operated in flawless coordination, reshaping history and asserting India's strategic resolve. Their valour, discipline and combat spirit continue to inspire generations and strengthen our national will," he posted on X.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also took to social media and paid tributes to the fallen heroes, calling Vijay Diwas a "symbol of the extraordinary valour, unwavering resolve, and unblemished patriotism of the Indian Armed Forces."

"On this very day in 1971, our security forces, demonstrating their indomitable courage and valour, compelled Pakistan to kneel before India," Nadda posted on X.

"To all the immortal martyr soldiers who made this historic victory possible through their supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the nation, I offer my humble tribute," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)