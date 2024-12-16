India commemorated Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leading the nation in paying homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war. This day marks a significant victory in India's history, not only ensuring India's military triumph over Pakistan but also leading to the creation of Bangladeshas an independent nation.

President Murmu expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Bravehearts on a social media platform, stating, On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to our valiant soldiers who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, securing victory for India. A grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of our bravehearts whose stories inspire every Indian and shall remain a source of national pride.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reflected on the immense courage and dedication of the soldiers who fought in the 1971 war. He wrote, Today, on Vijay Diwas, we honour the courage and sacrifices of the brave soldiers who contributed to India's historic victory in 1971. Their selfless dedication and unwavering resolve safeguarded our nation and brought glory to us. This day is a tribute to their extraordinary valour and their unshakable spirit. Their sacrifices will forever inspire generations and remain deeply embedded in our nation's history.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the unyielding spirit of India's armed forces, stating, Today, on the special occasion of Vijay Diwas, the nation salutes the bravery and sacrifice of India's armed forces. Their unwavering courage and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe. India will never forget their sacrifice and service.

Vijay Diwas is observed every year across the country on December 16 to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. Officers of the Indian Armed Forces, along with their counterparts from the Bangladesh Army, laid a wreath at Vijay Smarak, Army Headquarters Eastern Command, in Kolkata. Officers from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force participated in the Vijay Diwas celebrations, paying their respects at the Army Headquarters Eastern Command. As part of the commemoration, flowers were also showered from helicopters at the Vijay Smarak, Fort William.

Eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces arrived in Dhaka to participate in Bangladesh's Victory Day celebrations. Similarly, eight distinguished Muktijoddhas (freedom fighters) and two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces also reached India to participate in the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), in a post on X, highlighted its significant role in the war. It called the 1971 conflict a Lightning War and said, The Indo-Pak War of 1971 ended on December 16 with the unconditional surrender of Lt Gen AAK Niazi. This historic moment was achieved through a coordinated military effort, with the IAF playing a key role in ensuring quick and decisive results. The IAF conducted over 2,400 offensive missions in the Western sector and 2,000 sorties in the Eastern theatre during the 13-day war. These operations ensured air superiority, crippled Pakistan's defences, and provided close support to ground forces, speeding up the liberation of Bangladesh.

The 1971 war led to the division of East and West Pakistan into two – Pakistan and Bangladesh, the new country. This historic victory not only ensured India's military triumph over Pakistan but also led to the creation of Bangladesh as an independent nation. The war was a landmark in Indian military history, showcasing the importance of air power in modern warfare.