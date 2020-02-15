Vijay Devarakonda's World Famous Lover is off to a good start at the worldwide box office. The Telugu movie, which was released on Friday, 14 February, has opened to mixed reviews and has failed to beat the opening-day record of Dear Comrade.

World Famous Lover 1st Day Collection

The early estimation coming from the trade indicates that Word Famous Lover has grossed a little over Rs 9 crore on the first day at the worldwide box office. The distributors' share is said to be around Rs 5.5 crore.

In Andhra and Telangana, the Kranthi Madhav-directorial has made over Rs 5.5 crore with distributors' share of Rs 4.4 crore on the first day. It is estimated to have earned around Rs 60 lakh from the rest of the country.

World Famous Lover has failed to surpass the business made by Dear Comrade which had made a collection of Rs 17.9 crore at the worldwide box office on the first day with the distributors' share of Rs 11.1 crore.

In Andhra and Telangana alone, Dear Comrade had collected Rs 10.2 crore with the distributors' share of Rs 7.48 crore. Lack of promotions is said to be the reason why World Famous Lover could not match up to the business of Devarakonda's previous flick.

Moreover, Dear Comrade had the presence of Rashmika Mandanna and had lot of positive talks before its release.

From the sale of theatrical rights, the makers of World Famous Lover have earned Rs 29 crore. The rights of Andhra and Telangana alone had fetched about Rs 20.5 crore. In order to be a successful film, the movie should do a share of Rs 29+ crore.

The film, which has Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh and Catherine Tresa in the female lead, has to do really well for the next few days to enter the profit zone. Meanwhile, there are reports that Vijay Devarkonda will not be promoting the movie as he has left to the shoot of his upcoming movie with Puri Jagannath.

His absence could prove costly for the movie at the box office.