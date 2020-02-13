After becoming "Karnatakada crush" (the crush of Karnataka) in her very first film, Kirik Party, Rashmika Mandanna has now caught the imagination of youths across South India. It is no wonder that youngsters now want their dream girl to be like the girl from the Kodagu, but what surprises the most is actors too are fond of the 23-year old. A Bigg Boss contestant has said that he wants to marry her.

Kuri Prathap Loses Wight to Marry Rashmika

Precisely, it is the finalist of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. And it is none other than Kuri Prathap, the runner-up of Sudeep's recently-concluded season. Wondering how a married man can confess so openly about his desire to tie the knot to another woman? Well, he made this comment on a lighter note.

At the press meet of Pogaru, Kuri Prathap said that he went to Bigg Boss Kannada house to reduce the weight so that he could marry Rashmika Mandanna, who earlier had an engagement with Rakshit Shetty in real-life. "They (makers) asked me to shed weight and promised me to get her married to me (in the film)," he said, sending the other members in the press conference to laughter.

What Role Kuri Plays in Pogaru?

"I was concentrating always to lose weight in Bigg Boss house. I shed 15 kilos. Now, I have joined the Pogaru shoot," Kuri Prathap added. He plays the role of Rashmika Mandanna's uncle in Nanda Kishore-directorial film.

Kuri Prathap is one of the popular names among Kannada audience. After becoming a household name with Srujan Lokesh's Majaa Talkies, he participated in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 and ended up at the second place as Shine Shetty emerged victorious.

Coming to Rashmika Mandanna, she has paired up opposite Dhruva Sarja in Pogaru. She plays the role of a teacher born in Iyengar family. At the press meet, the actress revealed that she has signed a new Kannada film, but refused to reveal the details.