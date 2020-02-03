Shine Shetty has won the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. He has defeated Kuri Prathap and Vasuki Vaibhav in the final round in the Colors Kannada's reality show, which is hosted by Kiccha Sudeep.

He was an active participant from the day one. Shine Shetty used to do well in most of the tasks and remains one of the top entertainers in the house. As a result, he has won huge fan following and his victory was expected by the audience.

Among the 20 contestants, five participants like Shine, Vasuki, Kuri Prathap, Bhoomi Shetty and Deepika Das had entered the finale. In the last lap, there were three contestants like Shine, Vasuki and Prathap. In the end, the boy from Kundapura had the last laugh.

Who is Shine Shetty?

Born in the middle-class family in Kundapura is a college dropout who had passion for acting and cultural activities from the very young age. In 2013, he won Mr Mangalore pageant and started anchoring show on a local channel.

To get into bigger stage, Shine Shetty left to Mumbai to acting course and return to Bengaluru to act in serials. He got a big break in 2014 when he got the opportunity to work in Meera Madhava. His looks and acting came under a lot of appreciation.

Thereafter, Shine was associated with Star Singer and was mentored by popular singer Vijay Prakash. He made his silver screen debut in Tulu film Kudla Cafe. Also, entered Sandalwood with Kannada film Asthitva.

However, Shine became a household name with Laxmi Baramma serial. He then left the show and was replaced by Chandu Gowda. Later, he was part of Gvana Yajna.

By his own admission, his career did not progress to much extent and decided to start a street food shop in his native. Yet acting remains his passion and wants to revive his career with Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada.