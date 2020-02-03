The only movie that Rashmika Mandanna, who is working round the clock in different languages, is currently doing in Kannada is Pogaru. The actress had signed the Dhruv Sarja-starrer two years ago and the movie is yet to be ready for release. In fact, the shooting of the film is not complete yet, which had made a section of people wonder whether the delay is because of Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika Targeted for Delay

Some section of fans were busy spreading rumours of Rashmika Mandanna was not completing the movie and her busy schedules in Tamil and Telugu projects were causing the delay of Pogaru. Now, director Nanda Kishore has spoken about actress to end such negative speculations around the Karnatakada Crush.

He has recently said that Rashmika Mandanna had completed the dubbing for the first half of Pogaru and the 23-year old would be completing for the remaining portions soon. He also clarified that the makers were ready to make arrangements for the actress to dub in Chennai or Hyderabad, but she was reluctant to do it as she wants to lend her voice for her character in Karnataka itself.

The Director's Words

"She has never expected us to make arrangement for her to dub outside the state due to her busy schedules. In fact, when the production house asked for it, she said 'why sir what mistake did I make. Is it wrong to dub for my movie in my state?' Rashmika clearly stated that she doesn't want to dub in Chennai or Hyderabad," the director claims.

When asked about her role in Pogaru, Nanda Kishore said her character has softer shades."There will be a small cat-and-mouse game between the hero and heroine. She has pulled off really well. You will know if you seen in on screen," he adds.

Pogaru is an action-packed movie, produced by BK Gangadhar. Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, Ravi Shankar, Sadhu Kokila and others are in the supporting cast.