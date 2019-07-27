Vijay Devarakonda's latest movie Dear Comrade has got a good start at the worldwide box office. The movie, which has opened to fairly positive reviews, has performed well in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and in the US on the first day.

The movie had generated a lot of pre-release hype, thereby getting fantastic response from the cine-goers for the advance booking of the tickets. It has helped Vijay Devarakonda to register his biggest-ever opener of his career.

1st Day Box Office Collection of Dear Comrade (Worldwide)

From Andhra and Telangana, Dear Comrade has minted Rs 10.2 crore with a net income of Rs 7.48 crore on the first day. His earlier blockbuster film Arjun Reddy had grossed Rs 12.1 crore in its lifetime in this region, while previous flick NOTA had collected Rs 6.8 crore on the first day.

The next biggest center for Dear Comrade has turned out to be the US where it has collected Rs 3.2 crore, while NOTA had earned Rs 1.85 crore on the first day.

In Karnataka, Dear Comrade has collected Rs 1.3 crore with a net income of Rs 72 lakh, while NOTA had raked in Rs 1.55 crore with a net income of Rs 60 lakh.

From other regions, Dear Comrade has made a collection of Rs 3.2 crore. The worldwide collection of Vijay Devarakonda-starrer on the first-day stands at Rs 17.9 crore, thereby shattering the record of NOTA, which had earned Rs 14 crore on its opening day.

With the movie, which has Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, getting fairly positive reviews, Dear Comrade is expected to do well in the days to come. The trade trackers are predicting the film to do well during the weekends in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The worldwide theatrical rights of Dear Comrade is valued at Rs 33 crore and the movie should gross above Rs 70+ crore to be considered a profitable venture for the makers of the flick.