Telugu film industry is facing a big set back at the box office post the release of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (AVPL). Now, Vijay Devarakonda's World Famous Lover (WFL) is set to break the jinx this week.

Tollywood began the year 2020 on a grand note with two big-ticket films like Sarileru Neekevvuru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo reaping huge prospects at the box office during Sankranti festival. But the film industry released over 10 hyped and most-awaited movies post the Allu Arjun starrer hit the screens, but none of them has become a profitable venture.

Among the 10 films, Disco Raja starring Ravi Teja, Aswathama starring Naga Shaurya and Jaanu starring Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni had huge hype and promotion.

They were expected to start with a bang and make it really big at the box office. But all of them started an average note and failed to show much-needed growth on the following days. Their failure has worried many people in the film industry.

All eyes are now set on World Famous Lover, which is the next most-talked about Telugu film. Vijay Deverakonda is playing the lead roles, while Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite appear as his love interests.

The film is directed by Kranthi Madhav of Onamalu and Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju fame and produced by KA Vallabha and KS Rama Rao under Creative Commercials.

The dream run of Sarileru Neekevvuru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is almost exhausted and their screen count is reduced considerably.

Except for Jaanu, all the movies released in the last month have been withdrawn from most of the cinema halls. Considering its current pace, the Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni starrer will also not pose a strong threat to the new release in its second week.

World Famous Lover is set to be the solo release of Valentine's Day and the movie has got enough amount of cinema halls for its screening in the first week. The makers have adapted some new promotional strategies, besides spending heavily on its publicity. All these aspects have already started showing results with the film registering a huge response in the advance ticket booking.

Trade analysts predict that World Famous Lover will make it big at the box office. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "None of the Releases post #AVPL had a Good Start on Day 1. #WorldFamousLover may break the jinx with Bookings looking Pretty Decent and still 3 Days to Go!. #WFLOnFeb14 #WFL."