After working with Mahesh Babu and Prabhas, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim is now set to design the look of Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda. Charmme Kaur has confirmed the news about roping in him for her upcoming movie titled Fighter.

Vijay Devarakonda created a big sensation with the movies like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, Mahanati and Geetha Govindam. But he suffered a setback with his recent releases like Nota and Dear Comrade. The young Telugu actor is teaming up with mass director Puri Jagannadh for his next film. Now all the eyes are set to this project.

Fighter is touted to be an intense sports drama and its shoot will commence after the Sankranti festival. Vijay Devarakonda will be seen playing a boxer in the film and he will be sporting a never before look for his role. All his fans are now eager curiously waiting to see his first look from the movie.

Charmme Kaur, who is co-producing Fighter with Puri Connects, has brought Aalim Hakim on board. The celebrity stylist has already finalized a killer look for Vijay Devarakonda. She tweeted on Sunday, "So while @TheDeverakonda gets his styling n look done at @AalimHakim along with @purijagan, our DOP #vishnusarma decides to click sum pics of me PS - our fighter's new look is shaping out killer "

Aalim Hakim - top stylist of India



Aalim Hakim is one of the top celebrity hairstylists in India. He has designed the hairstyles for many celebs including Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya. He has also designed Prabhas' look in Saaho, Mahesh's look in Maharshi and Ram Charan's Alluri Seetharamaraju's look in RRR. Vijay Devarakonda is his latest celebrity client from the Telugu states.

Aalim Hakim designed Varun Dhawan's look for Street Dancer 3

Aalim Hakim recently designed Varun Dhawan's look for his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3, which is directed by Remo D'Souza. Today, he shared his sharp haircut look with the shades of platinum smokey blondes on his Facebook page. The stylist also said that Varun Dhawan pulls it off so well.

Besides sharing Varun's photos, Aalim Hakim wrote, "When you are using hair colour for a lead character in a movie, lot of elements are kept in mind. We need to understand that there is a very thin line and should always know to cross or not to cross that line to make the character look believable. It was an absolute pleasure to do this Sharp Haircut with The Shades Of Platinum Smokey Blondes for @varundvn in #streetdancer3. Varun Dhawan pulls it off so well ❤️"