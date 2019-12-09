Popular Kannada actor Yash, who is busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2, presented the best actor award to Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda for his electrifying performance in Dear Comrade, which released on July 26.

Before its release, Dear Comrade had a massive hype and promotion. Many people predicted that it would be a cult movie about a student's movement. Despite the hype, the youthful drama failed to make the expected amount of collection at the box-office and ended up as a big debacle. Vijay Devarakonda won many praises and appreciations for his intense and poignant performance in the movie.

Vijay Devarakonda has been chosen as the best actor (Telugu) for the year 2019 at the Behindwoods Gold Medals awards ceremony in Chennai. The young Telugu actor, who looked dapper in a pink suit, received the honour from KGF star Yash at the glittering event last night.

Behindwoods tweeted, "Congratulations to @TheDeverakonda for Winning "Best Actor in a Lead Role Male - Telugu" Award at Behindwoods Gold Medals! Woohoo! #BGM7 #BehindwoodsGoldMedals Vijay will next be seen in an intense romantic drama, titled World Famous Lover. The film will be hitting screens on February 14."

Ram Charan was another Tollywood actor to be honoured at this award ceremony. He walked away with the People's Entertainer Par Excellence – Telugu. Yash has also won the Sensation of South Indian Cinema Gold Medal award. Cricketer DJ Bravo presented this honour to the Kannada actor on the occasion.

Over 2000 celebs from Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industry had gathered at the award ceremony, which was held in Chennai on Sunday. But Yash stole the limelight on this occasion. He was seen bonding big time with Ram Charan, Nivin Pauly and some other celebs from the southern industry.