Vijay Devarakonda, who is turning a producer with Meeku Mathrame Chepta, has revealed that he decided to become an actor after watching superstar Mahesh Babu's blockbuster film Pokiri.

Vijay's maiden production Meeku Mathrame Chepta is scheduled for worldwide release on November 1. The production team is currently busy with its promotion. They released its trailer on the internet on Wednesday evening. Mahesh Babu, who was the chief guest on this occasion, launched its trailer.

Addressing its trailer launch event, Vijay Devarakonda opened up on the inspiration for his acting. He said, "You all know that I am a huge fan of Mahesh sir. In fact, watching his Pokiri amid a crazy audience several years ago was an important point in my life. I couldn't hear any dialogue in the first 45 minutes due to fans' euphoria and paper pieces flying in the air."

After watching this Mahesh mania, Vijay Devarakonda decided to become an actor and get huge success like Mahesh Babu. The Geetha Govindam actor added, "It was after that day that I had decided to act in movies. I felt I should also have the kind of the fans' euphoria that the background score of Jagademeva."

Vijay Devarakonda thanked Mahesh for take some time out of his busy schedule for his movie. He said, "I wasn't here and Mahesh said okay at once my dad requested him. I am really happy that he watched the trailer of Meeku Mathrame Chepta and launched it today. I am happy that I am doing my next film with Pokiri director Puri Jagannadh. It's like one big moment in life all these things are coming together."

Meeku Mathrame Cheptha is directed by debutant Shammir Sultan and Tharun Bhascker is making his debut as a hero. Anasuya, Vani Bhojan and Pavani Gangireddy play key roles in the movie. Mahesh Babu tweeted the trailer link of Meeku Mathrame Chepta and also wrote, "Interesting and fun trailer! I wish the young team all the best :) Congratulations on your production debut @TheDeverakonda."