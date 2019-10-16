Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to return young actor Vijay Devarakonda's favour by launching the trailer of the latter's maiden production Meeku Maathrame Chepta (MMC) on Wednesday, October 16.

Inviting senior and popular celebs as the chief guest at events is a usual practice in the Telugu film industry. But Mahesh Babu broke away from this tradition by inviting Vijay Devarakonda to the pre-release event of his last release Maharshi in May. Many in the T-Town were surprised by the move. However, the Geetha Govindam star had heaped praise upon Prince on this occasion.

Addressing the pre-release event of Maharshi, Vijay Devarakonda had said that Mahesh Babu is the Chiranjeevi of the current generation. "I'm a hardcore fan of Mahesh Babu since childhood and used to stand in queues at Konark theatre in Dilsukhnagar for tickets of his films. For that generation, it is Chiru sir and for this generation, it is Mahesh sir," the Arjun Reddy star had said.

After proving his mettle as an actor, Vijay Devarakonda is now turning producer with Meeku Maathrame Chepta. He is co-producing the film with his father Vardhan Devarakonda. The movie marks the acting debut of director Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam of Pelli Choopulu. Its promos have grabbed many eyeballs.

Vijay Devarakonda is leaving no stone unturned to make his maiden production a big hit at the box office. He has reportedly planned to adapt several unique promotional strategies for Meeku Maathrame Chepta and one among them is making superstar Mahesh Babu launch its trailer today.

Without mentioning Mahesh Babu's name, Vijay Devarakonda announced the trailer launch of Meeku Maathrame Chepta on Twitter this morning. The actor tweeted, "Today, We bring you the trailer of my first ever production to be launched by our fav Superstar I wish the young team of #MeekuMaathrameCheptha all the very best, hoping they earn your love #MMCTrailer."

Mahesh Babu's publicist BA Raju revealed that Prince will release it at 4.30 pm. He tweeted, "Superstar @urstrulyMahesh will launch the theatrical trailer of #MeekuMaathrameCheptha tomorrow at 4:30 PM. #MMCTrailer A #VijayDeverakonda Production #MMCOnNov1st #TharunBhascker @vanibhojanoffl @anusuyakhasba #AbhinavGomatam @shammeer8 @KingofHillEnt #VardhanDevarakonda."