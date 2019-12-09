How often you see the top names from different film industries spotting in one picture? Very rare, isn't? Here is one such occasion where Sandalwood star Yash meets and greets Tollywood star Ram Charan and Mollywood star Nivin Pauly.

At an awards' meet held in Chennai on Sunday, 8 December, Yash accidentally got the opportunity to meet Ram Charan and Nivin Pauly, separately. In one picture, the Rocking Star is seen shaking a hand with the Mollywood actor, while with the Telugu actor, the Kannada star is apparently in a conversation even as he fondly holds his hands. [Crawl down to see the photos]

Probably, for the first time the photos of Yash with Ram Charan and Nivin Pauly have hit the internet and those pictures have now gone viral.

It may be recalled that Ram Charan had earlier praised Yash's movie Mr and Mrs Ramachari, but had rejected the offer to act in the Telugu remake of the flick.

"Mr and Mrs Ramachari is one of the best Kannada films I've seen. Yash, the protagonist, is a phenomenal actor. In fact, I was approached to do a remake of the film, but I declined it, as I didn't want to tamper with the original. I learnt my lesson with Zanjeer and so, I don't wish to do remakes when the original itself is brilliant. Adaptations and extensions though are fine," the TOI had quoted him as saying in an earlier interview.

Coming back to the awards ceremony, the event was attended predominantly from Kollywood. Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Nassar, Indhuja, Rekha, Athulya Ravi, RJ Vignesh, Amala Paul, RJ Balaji, Sai Pallavi, Nadhiya, Jyothika, Manju Warrier, Jayam Ravi and many others were seen.

Boney Kapoor, SP Muthuraman, Hiphop Tamizha, Vetri Maaran, Dhananjayan Govind, Mahendran, Pappaiah, Ken Karunas, Anal Arasu, Kala Master, KS Ravikumar, cricketer DJ Bravo, director Cheran, SA Chandrasekhar, Parthiepan and singer Harini among many others were spotted at the venue.

Yash was honoured with The Sensation of South Indian Cinema Award, Ram Charan bagged The People's Entertainer Par Excellence – Telugu, while Nivin Pauy is the winner of Best Actor in Lead Role for Moothon.