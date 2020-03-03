Some photos of Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey's awkward hug and bike ride in Mumbai were leaked on the internet. They went viral immediately and created a lot of sensation on social media.

It is known that Ananya Pandey is entering the Telugu film industry with Puri Jagannadh's upcoming movie titled Fighter. She will be seen romancing young Tollywood sensation Vijay Devarakonda. The actress recently joined the shooting of the film and she took to Twitter page to share excitement to work with Vijay and Puri.

Ananya Panday shared a photo featuring her with Vijay and wrote, "Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film ❤️ with our director @purijagannadh Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm ‪Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood ❤️ ‪#AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda."

Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey are currently shooting for Fighter in Mumbai. Before they wrapped up this schedule, some stills of the movie showing the two were leaked online. In the pictures, Vijay is seen riding a bike, while Ananya seated on the petrol tank in front of him. Vijay and Ananya's chemistry featured in these stills has raised a lot of curiosity about the movie.

Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey enjoyed the boat ride at Versova ferry, as they were transported to their next location shoot via a jetty. The actor is seated inside the boat and patiently waiting for his leading lady to arrive. He gives an awkward hug to her as the actress dressed in white shorts and white top walked in. The video featuring her expression and hug was leaked online and gone viral.