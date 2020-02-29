Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Chunkey Panday's daughter Ananya Panday in Student Of The Year 2, had recently announced director Puri Jagannadh's upcoming pan-India venture starring Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda. The shoot has already begun and several images of Vijay and Ananya have started surfacing on the internet.

In the pictures, Vijay can be seen romancing Ananya on a bike wherein Vijay is on the rider's seat while Ananya is seen sitting in the front facing the Telugu actor with her legs locked on to him.

In another picture, Vijay is seen taking Ananya for a ride and the latter looks quite thrilled and excited while wrapping her arms around his waist. The two were shooting the scene in Mumbai.

While many people expressed their excitement about the film, there were some people who couldn't tolerate to watch Vijay and Ananya together. Some called the bike scene a rip-off of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang, while some termed Vijay as 'angoor' and Ananya as 'langoor'.

Ananya spills the beans on her role

Meanwhile, Ananya had recently spilled some beans about her character in the film. She said that her character in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter is quite like the real her and young girls will relate to her.

"My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible," Ananya told a leading daily.

Ananya recently won a Filmfare Award for the Best Debutante in 2019. She later won the 'Exciting Fresh Face' award at the Femina Beauty Awards. On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli along with Ishan Khatter followed by Shakun Batra's untitled movie with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.