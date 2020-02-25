Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who is making her debut in Tollywood, says that her character in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter starring Vijay Devarakonda is quite like the real her and young girls will relate to her.

Ananya Panday is on a roll. The actress made a strong debut with SOTY 2 in 2019 following which she was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. At the same time, the actress was also shooting for Khaali Peeli and most recently, her first Pan-India film with south star Vijay Deverakonda was announced.

Talking about her character in the Puri Jagannadh movie to a leading daily, Ananya shares, "My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible."

Ananya Pandey has been making all the right moves all year long. The actress won several accolades for her debut performance with the most recent ones being the Filmfare award for best debutante and also the 'Exciting Fresh Face' award at the Femina Beauty Awards.

Ananya has a busy line up in 2020 with various projects in the pipeline, the youth sensation has always been up for experimenting with various projects and always looks forward to bringing out the various characters to the audience. Apart from the films, Ananya is also the face of many well-known and iconic brands which will further add on to her already busy 2020.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli along with Ishan Khatter followed by Shakun Batra's untitled movie with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.