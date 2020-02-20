Ananya panday has now come on board for a movie with Vijay Deverakonda, and photos from the sets of the new film were shared by the actress, and director Puri Jagannadh. The film which will see Panday and Deverakonda playing lead roles, has tentatively been titled 'Figther'.

The two stars also welcomed each other to Bollywood and South cinema via social media. This will be a debut for Deverakonda in Bollywood and Ananya in South cinema, the film is being referred to as a Pan-India film by the makers and cast.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda to collaborate on Puri Jagannadh's next

Ananya shared an Instagram post earlier this morning discussing her new venture with Vijay Dveerakonda in Puri Jagannadh's film. Ananya has been riding on a high wave since her win at the Filmfare awards last week.

Apart from this she has Khaali Peeli in this pipeline slated to release in June this year. In her post she also shared pics from the set, where the two leads are seen reading their script.

The actress welcomed Vijay Deverakonda in her Instagram post and on Twitter to Bollywood, as the film will mark his debut in the industry.

Ananya received a warm welcome in turn from the makers of the film inclduing director Puri Jagannadh and producer Karan Johar. following the #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda has been trending on Twitter.

Vijay too welcomed ananya on board and to the south industries - Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malyalam.

Ananyaa ?❤



And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries ?? https://t.co/5LbWZwhutf — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 20, 2020

The film 'Fighter' has been called a pan-India film by the actress and the makers, as an action entertainer. The film will also be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Vijay will be playing a boxer in the film and the shooting is all set to commence. After the failure of World Famous Lover, it appears the actor has moved on to a fresh start, this time in Bollywood.