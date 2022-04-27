Vijay Babu responded to the sexual allegations against him on Facebook live Wednesday-midnight, and claimed that he is the 'real victim'. The actor-producer also revealed that he will file a defamation case against the victim.

Shockingly, Vijay Babu, during the live video mentioned the name of the victim multiple times, and he is expected to be charged with another case for doing it as naming the victim is punishable by the law.

Vijay Babu threatens the victim

Vijay Babu also mentioned that he was ready to go public with the screenshots of his talks with the actor, whom he worked with on a Malayalam film he produced.

Meanwhile, police have not yet released further details of the case. The female actor lodged a complaint at Ernakulam South police station alleging that she was tortured several times in her flat in Ernakulam by being offered opportunities in cinema.

The case has been taken up with non-bailable offences against Vijay Babu. According to sources, police would take further action in the coming days, including the arrest of Vijay Babu.

He was like a monster to me, says the victim

In her complaint, the victim alleged that Vijay Babu, despite her denials compelled her to take ''happy pills'' and made her do sexual acts.

"He was like a monster to me," added the victim.

Vijay Babu is very popular among Mollywood audiences for producing popular films through his production company 'Friday Film House'. He has also acted in several movies. His role 'sarbhat shameer' in Aadu movie is very popular among Malayalam trollers.

His notable movies include Philips and the Monkey Pen, Peruchazhi, Aadu, Sufiyum Sujathayum and Thrissur Pooram. It remains to be seen how the allegation against him would influence his career.

The #MeToo movement, which began in 2018, had shocked the entire Malayalam cinema industry, with women revealing instances of sexual abuse and harassment against them. Recently, Drishyam actor Aneesh Menon also faced a #MeToo allegation from his student.