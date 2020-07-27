A small mistake or misdirected message can put a celebrity or a public figure in an embarrassing situation. Today, Vidyut Jammwal landed in a funny situation after tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah instead of actor Amit Sadh.

It all started with Amit Sadh sending his best wishes for Vidyut Jammwal for his next flick Khuda Haafiz after watching its trailer. He wrote,"Bro you're kicking some real asses in this one! As a human being you were always spectacular but the growth that you've shown with every film of yours is truly amazing. Everything that you do truly touches my heart. All the best for #KhudaHaafiz! [sic]"

Thanking him for positive words, Vidyut accidentally sent virtual hugs to Amit Shah instead of Amit Sadh. This gave an opportunity for his followers to come up with hilarious response.

Check out the funny response that came in for his tweet.

He quickly realized his mistake and thanked Amit Sadh with a tweet, "Thankyou @TheAmitSadh. A tight virtual hug to YOU. I hope it reaches you on the right address." (sic)"

Amit Sadh responded, "I got both Bhai .. you hugs know where to find me!" (sic) Meanwhile, Amit Sadh and Vidyut Jammwal will be seen sharing the screen space in Yaara. [sic]"

Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh have worked together in upcoming Zee5 release Yaara. It is a crime drama directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.