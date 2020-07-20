Amit Sadh is ready to make a sacrifice for his "Breathe: Into The Shadows" co-star Abhishek Bachchan. The actor is ready to be quarantined for a full month after giving a tight hug to Abhishek!

On Monday, Amit took to his verified Instagram account to share an emotional message for Abhishek, who is currently battling COVID- 19 in the hospital along with his father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. Amit thanked Abhishek for being the "best senior" and prayed for his speedy recovery.

"This one is for my senior, my brother, @bachchan. The actor whom I've been closely following and looking upto since Guru, Yuva, Bunty & Babli and the list goes on and on. Bro, I just want to thank you. Thank you for being the best senior. For being an actor who treated me like his equal. You never once let me feel that you're more or I'm any less. You're the best listener in between takes."

"My performance as Kabir Sawant in Breathe is invaluable, incomplete without you. My celebration of 'Breathe', the happiness of our series reaching the depths of our country will not begin or conclude without this mention. You inspire me and I can't wait to get back on a set to work with you. I love Jay and I love Avinash. They became great friends. I love the relationship that developed between Kabir and Jay, and Kabir and Avinash."

"As you read this, I just pray to God that you, Mr Bachchan and your entire family (Aishwarya, Aradhya) recover from COVID and come back home healthy. So that you and I can meet and I can give you a tight hug. If they want to quarantine me for that for two weeks, I'm ready to be shut in for a month. I love you so much bro. Can't wait to see you soon!"