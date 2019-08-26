Deepak Kalal, who grabbed headlines for announcing that he was Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend and that the duo was soon going to get married, was beaten up by Rakhi's sister-in-law and one more person. Soon after Rakhi's wedding, Deepak had threatened to ruin Rakhi's life and had even called her husband Ritesh a 'hijda' (eunuch).

Upon learning about Rakhi's wedding, Deepak had shot a vulgar video, where he demeaned Rakhi and her husband Ritesh. Kalal also alleged that Rakhi had taken Rs 4 crore from him and if she doesn't return the amount to him, he will ruin her life. He added that he wants her to leave husband Ritesh and call-off this marriage.

In a video shared recently by Rakhi, a girl can be seen entering a café of sorts and slapping Deepak Kalal. She also asks him to apologise to Ritesh and asks him to call Ritesh 'jiju'. A male voice, who is recording the video also punches Deepak and asks him to never repeat it. Deepak, on the other hand, looks terrified and apologises profusely.

Rakhi shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "Mere Hasband ki Sistar ne deepak ki pitai dhunai ki."

When Deepak Kalal's video with derogatory comments went viral, Rakhi too gave it back to him the same way. Rakhi also made a video leaving no stone unturned in making nasty comments on Deepak. She even asked her fans to abuse him.

For the last few days, Rakhi had been sharing emotional messages on Instagram, which made us wonder if at all there was a problem in paradise. Rakhi had shared a couple of pictures where an animated girl can be seen crying with a broken-heart emoji. Many speculated whether it has got something to do with the trouble in their marriage. However, Rakhi has now cleared the air. Sharing another photo of a girl crying, Rakhi wrote, "Uk ka tickets Bhot mahnga Hai es leeye ro rahi hu (UK tickets are too expensive, hence crying)"

Well, all is well that ends well!