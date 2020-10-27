The video of a fallen object with smoke coming out of its body has now gone viral on social media. The video was recently shared on Instagram by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring and in his post, he put forward several theories to explain the origin of the fallen UFO.

UFO crash in the Dominican Republic?

Waring, in his post, revealed that the alleged UFO crash happened in the Dominican Republic on October 09. In his post, Waring ruled out the possibility of this object being a man-made rocket part. According to Waring, if such an object was about to crashland, NASA would have certainly warned the general public.

"There is a high probability of that, but if it is manmade, why didn't NASA or some other agency warn the public in that area of the world? Because there was no warning. If this was from one of the SpaceX rockets...Elon Musk would have warned people in that area of the world. Elon would not just ignore something that big and dangerous to harm someone. So it can't be SpaceX. So...is it a rocket part? If so...which country is responsible for it? If not...then it is 100% alien technology," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Crashed UFOs sparks alien debate

This is not the first time that crashed UFOs have perplexed people. It was in 1947 that an unknown object crashed in Roswell. In the initial moments of the crash, several media outlets reported that an alien vessel has crashlanded. However, the area was soon isolated by the US military, and the very next day, authorities released a statement and made it clear that the crashed object was actually a weather balloon.

However, adamant conspiracy theorists, even now, are not ready to accept the explanations given by the authorities. According to these conspiracy theorists, the real news of the Roswell UFO crash was covered up by the authorities to hide the existence of aliens.